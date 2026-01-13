‘DeVon-tails Smith’ among 11 Philly-area shelter dogs competing in Puppy Bowl 2026

Dreams of a back-to-back Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl berth have been crushed. Enter: conciliatory puppies.

Tired of offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo’s play calling? Wide receivers airing locker room grievances with the media instead of catching passes? Consider a dopamine reset in the form of earnest tail wags, midfield sploots and end-zone zoomies.

The Birds had their sights set on Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara, California. The best we can do is a puppy pile-up on the Discovery channel, where close to a dozen Philly-area shelter dogs will compete in Puppy Bowl 22.

The “call-to-adoption” TV event is boasting a record number of contenders: 150 puppy players representing 72 shelters and rescue organizations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands.

Past lineups featured the likes of Saquon Barky, coach Nick Fur-iani and Tailen Hurts. This year, DeVon-tails Smith will be the closest thing the Eagles have to game-day representation on Super Bowl Sunday.

And as far as the starting lineup goes, only one Philly-area shelter pup made the cut: a toy poodle named Oscar.

Which Philly-area animal shelters are heading to Puppy Bowl 22?

Team Ruff holds a slight edge over Team Fluff for Philly-area representation, with six puppies to Team Fluff’s five. Both will compete for the coveted “Lombarky” trophy after a nail-biting 68-66 win by Team Fluff last year.

In Philly’s suburbs, Phoenix Animal Rescue in Chester Springs, Chester County, Harley’s Haven Dog Rescue in Perkasie, Bucks County, and Providence Animal Center in Media, Delaware County, will send two pups each.

Phoenix Animal Rescue will also have four senior pups in the mix for a special halftime exhibition game.

South Jersey will be represented by one pup hailing from the Animal Welfare Association in Voorhees, Camden County.

In Delaware, Renee’s Rescues in Hockessin, New Castle County, has two pups competing.

Brandywine Valley SPCA, whose work spans the Delaware Valley, will send two pups.