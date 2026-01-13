‘DeVon-tails Smith’ among 11 Philly-area shelter dogs competing in Puppy Bowl 2026
Out: Kevin Patullo apologists, locker-room beefs and drive-killing penalties. In: sloppy kisses, water-bowl scrums and indiscriminate potty breaks.
Dreams of a back-to-back Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl berth have been crushed. Enter: conciliatory puppies.
Tired of offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo’s play calling? Wide receivers airing locker room grievances with the media instead of catching passes? Consider a dopamine reset in the form of earnest tail wags, midfield sploots and end-zone zoomies.
The Birds had their sights set on Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara, California. The best we can do is a puppy pile-up on the Discovery channel, where close to a dozen Philly-area shelter dogs will compete in Puppy Bowl 22.
The “call-to-adoption” TV event is boasting a record number of contenders: 150 puppy players representing 72 shelters and rescue organizations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands.
Past lineups featured the likes of Saquon Barky, coach Nick Fur-iani and Tailen Hurts. This year, DeVon-tails Smith will be the closest thing the Eagles have to game-day representation on Super Bowl Sunday.
And as far as the starting lineup goes, only one Philly-area shelter pup made the cut: a toy poodle named Oscar.
Which Philly-area animal shelters are heading to Puppy Bowl 22?
Team Ruff holds a slight edge over Team Fluff for Philly-area representation, with six puppies to Team Fluff’s five. Both will compete for the coveted “Lombarky” trophy after a nail-biting 68-66 win by Team Fluff last year.
In Philly’s suburbs, Phoenix Animal Rescue in Chester Springs, Chester County, Harley’s Haven Dog Rescue in Perkasie, Bucks County, and Providence Animal Center in Media, Delaware County, will send two pups each.
Phoenix Animal Rescue will also have four senior pups in the mix for a special halftime exhibition game.
South Jersey will be represented by one pup hailing from the Animal Welfare Association in Voorhees, Camden County.
In Delaware, Renee’s Rescues in Hockessin, New Castle County, has two pups competing.
Brandywine Valley SPCA, whose work spans the Delaware Valley, will send two pups.
These are the Delaware Valley pups competing
Bella Rose | Team Ruff
Renee’s Rescue
Cricket | Team Fluff
Harley’s Haven
Special needs: Heart problem
Brother to Grasshopper
DeVon-tails Smith | Team Ruff
Providence Animal Center
Brother to Teddy
Finch | Team Fluff
Animal Welfare Association
Grasshopper | Team Fluff
Harley’s Haven
Special needs: Diabetes
Brother to Cricket
Jill | Team Fluff
Phoenix Animal Rescue
Lin | Team Ruff
Brandywine Valley SPCA
Oscar | Team Ruff
Phoenix Animal Rescue
Shirley | Team Ruff
Brandywine Valley SPCA
Teddy | Team Fluff
Providence Animal Center
Brother to DeVon-tails
Vanilla Bean | Team Ruff
Renee’s Rescue
What happens at a Puppy Bowl?
The Puppy Bowl — or the “cutest showdown in sports,” as it bills itself — celebrates the underdog spirit with three hours of puppy antics.
The feel-good prelude to the Super Bowl will feature segments on adoptable puppies and special needs dogs, play-by-play commentary, a barking lot tailgate and kittens watching the action from their perch in the skybox.
Referee Dan Schachner, for his 15th straight year, will also be on hand to call puppy penalties. (No word on the legality of the “tush push” this season).
New this year will be a spotlight on senior dogs: Team Oldies and Team Goldies will face off in the Pro-Dog Halftime Showdown. Among the contenders will be four pups from Phoenix Animal Rescue: Dasie, Emmie, Starlight and Tiki.
Cuteness aside, the puppy palate cleanser aims to uplift shelter pets and the animal welfare workers working to find them forever homes.
“Every puppy you see has a story,” Laura Houston, executive director of the Animal Welfare Association, said in a statement, “and every one of them deserves a chance at a happy ending.”
Animal welfare workers like Houston hope the event encourages viewers to consider opening their homes to a furry family member from a local shelter.
Puppy Bowl 22 will kick off at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 8, and will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max and discovery+.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.