Twenty-five years ago, “Best in Show” taught audiences how to endlessly recite the names of nuts and how to drive your dog crazy over a stuffed bee toy.

The 2000 mockumentary directed by Christopher Guest portrayed a highly eccentric world of show dog owners at the fictional Mayflower Kennel Club Dog Show, set in Philadelphia. Last summer, Guest and many of the other performers in the film reunited for an anniversary screening at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

The movie had a ripple effect through the real-life dog show world. Dog owners learned to embrace the mockery, and it spawned a real-life Philly dog show, the National Dog Show, to be staged in Oaks, Pennsylvania, this weekend for its 24th year.