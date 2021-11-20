“Make an ‘R’ rolling sound to get the dogs to look at you,” National Dog Show handlers told the camera-wielding press at the preview of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Show Tuesday morning. 15,000 dogs of 188 breeds, from 5 countries will compete for “Best of Show,” on Saturday, November 20, and Sunday, November 21 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

The event was completely virtual for fans in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but guests are invited to attend in-person this year, with proof of vaccination. NBC10 will air a two-hour special of the competition on Thanksgiving, November 25. The ranks are thinned as the dogs are judged on temperament, appearance, and structure to win a “Best in Breed” title. The winners go on to “First in Group,” competitions in Sporting, Non-Sporting, Hound, Working, Toy, and Herding competitions to compete for the “Best of Show” title.