Photo essay: ‘Radio Times,’ through the decades

Marty Moss-Coane says hosting and producing “Radio Times” has been the most fulfilling job. After more than three decades in radio, she's moving on to her next venture. (WHYY)

A lot has changed since WHYY’s “Radio Times” first hit the airwaves in 1987.

Over the last three decades, the show has seen 23 producers and experienced a whirlwind digital revolution.

As longtime host Marty Moss-Coane and the “Radio Times” crew prepare for their final episode, here’s a look back on the show, through the decades.

 

Marty Moss-Coane is seen in her office in a black and white photo
Marty Moss-Coane has been at the helm of WHYY’s ”Radio Times” for more than 35 years. (WHYY)
Marty Moss-Coane holds up a microphone during an interview
Marty Moss-Coane Marty reports for WHYY at "The Book and the Cook" in Philadelphia in the 1980s. (WHYY)
Marty Moss-Coane speaks with former President Jimmy Carter during a ''Radio Times'' interview.
Marty Moss-Coane speaks with former President Jimmy Carter during an interview in the 1980s. To break the ice, Marty asked him to pronounce his name before going on the air. (WHYY)
An interview of Marty Moss-Coane by Maralyn Lois Polak appears in a column of the now-defunct Sunday Magazine of The Philadelphia Inquirer
An interview of Marty Moss-Coane by Maralyn Lois Polak appears in a column of the now-defunct Sunday Magazine of The Philadelphia Inquirer. (WHYY)
Marty Moss-Coane speaks with former Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Timoney during a ''Radio Times'' interview.
Marty Moss-Coane speaks with then Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Timoney during a ''Radio Times'' interview. (WHYY)
Marty Moss-Coane interviews former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell on stage at the Kimmel Center
Marty Moss-Coane interviews former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell on stage at the Kimmel Center for the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce In January 2010. (WHYY)
Marty Moss-Coane and Salman Rushdie hold open books next to one another
Marty Moss-Coane appears with Salman Rushdie in 2010, when he visited ''Radio Times'' to talk about his book, "Luka and the Fire of Life." (WHYY)
Then-mayoral candidate Jim Kenney joins Marty Moss-Coane on April 30, 2015, to conclude a ''Radio Times'' series of interviews with the Democratic candidates for mayor. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Marty Moss-Coane interviews Stacey Abrams for ''Radio Times''
Marty Moss-Coane interviews Stacey Abrams for ''Radio Times'' with a live audience at the WHYY studios in Philadelphia on April 5, 2019. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)
Marty Moss-Coane speaks with Downton Abbey film actors Jim Carter, Imelda Staunton, and Kevin Doyle
Marty Moss-Coane speaks with Downton Abbey actors Jim Carter, Imelda Staunton, and Kevin Doyle on Sept. 18, 2019, for a ''Radio Times'' event. (Tristan Hoban/WHYY)

Marty Moss-Coane interviews former Philadelphia school Superintendent William Hite
Debbie Bilder, Diana Martinez, Paige Murray-Bessler, and Mary Cummings-Jordan
''Radio Times'' producer Debbie Bilder (far left), engineer Diana Martinez (second from left), producer Paige Murray-Bessler (third from left), and ''Regional Roundup'' host Mary Cummings-Jordan. (WHYY)
Marty Moss-Coane sits behind the mic at the Radio Times studio
Marty Moss-Coane, host of ''Radio Times'' at WHYY, on Sept. 29, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

