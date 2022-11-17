‘Radio Times’ ending means new beginnings for Marty Moss-Coane

Jennifer: I want to go back to some of your roots. At WHYY you began working with the Fresh Air team as an associate producer. That was in the early 80s. Before that you were an intern?

Marty: I started as a volunteer/intern in the news room. And to be honest with you, I was not a good reporter. It’s important to learn what you’re not good at. I couldn’t go out and gather a story and then have like an hour and a half worth of content and then winnow it down to six minutes or four minutes. I just literally would be paralyzed in front of my typewriter, my cigarette out of my mouth, you know, trying to finish a story. And it wasn’t my thing.

Jennifer: What I find interesting about the story about you becoming an intern/volunteer was that it was at the coaching of your mother?

Marty: Well, it was my mother who, this was back in the seventies, discovered public radio on WHYY, or WUHY we would call it back then, and she literally called me and said, “Marty, I think I found something you’d really, really like, and it’s called NPR, and you should listen.” And so I started listening to All Things Considered and I listen to Fresh Air when it was a local show. But it was my husband who, when I said to him, you know, I think I’ll go to graduate school and get a master’s in journalism and then work at WHYY, he said, no, just go down there, be an intern, be a volunteer, learn on the job, see if you like it, see if you’re good at it.

Jennifer: Knock on the door and see what happens.

Marty: Exactly.

Jennifer: At Fresh Air, it sounds like Terry Gross, the host, and the show’s producer, Danny Miller, when you were working with them, they kind of advised you and encouraged you to get into interviewing. What did they see in Marty Moss-Coane?

Marty: I don’t know why they thought I could do interviewing. They gave me a shot. What can I say? As an associate producer, I would listen to a lot of Terry’s interviews in my headphones, and I had my razor blades so I could edit things on tape. So, you know, she was in my head, and Terry sets the gold standard in terms of preparation. So I did my version of that kind of preparation. I’m not sure how great I was in the beginning, but I loved it.

Jennifer: Radio Times comes along. A conversation. But you call it a show.

Marty: I do.