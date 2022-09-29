After 35 years, WHYY’s Marty Moss-Coane to leave ‘Radio Times’

Listen 1:08

Marty Moss-Coane on stepping back from Radio Times from newsroom on Vimeo.

Marty Moss-Coane, the longtime host of WHYY’s “Radio Times” program and a fixture of the Philadelphia radio landscape for 35 years, today announced her plans to leave the show on Nov. 18.

After Moss-Coane’s departure, station management will discontinue “Radio Times.” What program will fill that time slot in the future has not yet been determined.

“I feel divided, and I knew I would, in part because I still love doing this show,” said Moss-Coane before going on the air Thursday.

“But after 35 years, I know that I am tired. Also, in my 70s. I don’t mind admitting that. I’m at a point in my life and career where I just need to step back. I need to get off the merry-go-round of the daily grind of a daily show.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Moss-Coane started relieving herself of some of the show’s duties a couple of years ago, by giving Mondays over to an additional host, Mary Cummings-Jordan, for “Radio Times Regional Roundup.”

  • Mary Moss-Coane speaks with former President Jimmy Carter during a ''Radio Times'' interview.
    Mary Moss-Coane speaks with former President Jimmy Carter during a ''Radio Times'' interview. (WHYY)
  • Mary Moss-Coane speaks with former Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Timoney during a ''Radio Times'' interview.
    Mary Moss-Coane speaks with former Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Timoney during a ''Radio Times'' interview. (WHYY)
  • Marty Moss-Coane sits behind the mic at the Radio Times studio
    Marty Moss-Coane, 35-year host of ''Radio Times'' at WHYY, on Sept. 29, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Marty Moss-Coane interviews Stacey Abrams for ''Radio Times''
    Marty Moss-Coane interviews Stacey Abrams for ''Radio Times'' with a live audience at the WHYY studios in Philadelphia, Pa. on April 5, 2019. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)
  • Stacey Abrams speaks about politics and her life during an interview with Marty Moss-Coane
    Stacey Abrams speaks about politics and her life during an interview with Marty Moss-Coane for ''Radio Times,'' in front of a live audience at WHYY in Philadelphia, Pa., April 5, 2019. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)
  • Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Marty Moss-Coane speak in the studio during ''Radio Times''
    Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Marty Moss-Coane speak in the studio during ''Radio Times'' on Jan. 7, 2020. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Marty Moss-Coane interviewing William Hite on stage.
    Marty Moss-Coane interviews former Philadelphia school Superintendent William Hite in 2019. (WHYY)
  • Marty Moss-Coane delivers some harsh criticism to ''Radio Times'' producers Jon Ehrens and Debbie Bilder.
    Marty Moss-Coane delivers some harsh criticism to ''Radio Times'' producers Jon Ehrens and Debbie Bilder. (WHYY)
  • Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Marty Moss-Coane speak in the studio
    Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Marty Moss-Coane speak in the studio during ''Radio Times'' in Aug. 2017. (Trenae Nuri/WHYY)
  • Marty Moss-Coane speaks with Downton Abbey film actors Jim Carter, Imelda Staunton, and Kevin Doyle
    Marty Moss-Coane speaks with Downton Abbey film actors Jim Carter, Imelda Staunton, and Kevin Doyle on Sept. 18, for a ''Radio Times'' event. (Tristan Hoban/WHYY)
  • A headshot of Marty Moss-Coane
    ''Providing a safe place to talk about things has been my guiding light for the show,'' said Moss-Coane. (WHYY)

Citing a “confluence of events” in her life, including two grandchildren ages 5 and 2, Moss-Coane said it’s time to rebalance.

“I just can’t be doing homework every night,” she said. “I cut back to four days a week, so that was more balance in my life. But four days a week is still a daily show.”

Moss-Coane and her staff put together thousands of shows on a dizzying number of topics: from hard-hitting news, to deep explanations of current events, to the creative processes of artists and authors. Guests have included politicians, community advocates, authors, and even musicians sometimes performing live in studio.

Before she got into radio, Moss-Coane worked for the School District of Philadelphia as a counselor. She maintained that perspective through her long career as a call-in host.

Marty Moss-Coane sits behind the mic at the Radio Times studio
Marty Moss-Coane, 35-year host of ”Radio Times” at WHYY, on Sept. 29, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“I was a case manager. I spent a lot of time in people’s kitchens or in the principal’s office trying to find some common ground to solve problems,” she said. “I think I brought that approach to radio, which is my belief that we all have things in common, that there is commonality.”

“There are days when I don’t feel like that is working, but in my heart of hearts I do believe in that. Providing a safe place to talk about things has been my guiding light for the show,” she added.

After 35 years of producing and hosting a daily call-in show, Moss-Coane admits that looking back on her body of work can seem like a blur. She does recall at least one stand-out moment when she interviewed former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and author Toni Morrison, back-to-back.

Seeing the two women passing each other in the hallway outside the studio was a shining moment for Moss-Coane.

Related Content

“These two powerful women hugging each other and exchanging pleasantries,” she recalled. “They were like, ‘Oh, my God, look at you!’ It was great. Very memorable.”

Moss-Coane is not entirely leaving radio or WHYY. She and the station are developing a new show, to be called “The Connection with Marty Moss-Coane,” with plans to air once a week.

According to a WHYY statement, “The Connection” will feature “interviews about the connections and complications that make us human and what it takes to live a life of purpose and meaning.”

WHYY president and CEO Bill Marrazzo said “there aren’t enough words in the English language to say how valued she has been at informing and engaging the citizens of the Philadelphia region over the last 35 years.”

Marty Moss-Coane is seen in her office in a black and white photo
Marty Moss-Coane has been at the helm of WHYY’s ”Radio Times” for more than 35 years. (WHYY)

Saturdays just got more interesting.

Busy week? Our weekend newsletter will catch you up on the best local stories of the week. Sign up for the WHYY News Wrap-Up today.

You may also like

About Peter Crimmins

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate