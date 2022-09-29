After 35 years, WHYY’s Marty Moss-Coane to leave ‘Radio Times’

Marty Moss-Coane, the longtime host of WHYY’s “Radio Times” program and a fixture of the Philadelphia radio landscape for 35 years, today announced her plans to leave the show on Nov. 18.

After Moss-Coane’s departure, station management will discontinue “Radio Times.” What program will fill that time slot in the future has not yet been determined.

“I feel divided, and I knew I would, in part because I still love doing this show,” said Moss-Coane before going on the air Thursday.

“But after 35 years, I know that I am tired. Also, in my 70s. I don’t mind admitting that. I’m at a point in my life and career where I just need to step back. I need to get off the merry-go-round of the daily grind of a daily show.”

Moss-Coane started relieving herself of some of the show’s duties a couple of years ago, by giving Mondays over to an additional host, Mary Cummings-Jordan, for “Radio Times Regional Roundup.”