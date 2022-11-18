In 1987, when “Radio Times” made its on-air debut, I had no idea the program would last for more than 35 years. I was mostly thinking about my own daily survival and how to become a confident and competent interviewer.

After some serious soul-searching, I have decided it’s time to end the program that I still love. The final “Radio Times” broadcast airs this morning.

Hosting and producing “Radio Times” has been the most fulfilling job; talking with a wide variety of guests about every topic under the sun and being able to mix it up with our listeners. Your calls, comments, criticisms, texts, posts, tweets made me a better host.

No program, especially one that is long-form and live, gets on the air without a talented, resourceful, creative, hardworking, and caring staff of producers. There have been 23 of them who have worked on the show over the course of 35 years and each left their unique mark. They made “Radio Times” a much better program.