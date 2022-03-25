Special Archive Edition: Former Sec. of State Madeleine Albright

On this special edition of the Radio Times podcast, we revisit our interview with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who died Wednesday at the age of 84. Albright joined Marty in January 2009 to discuss her memoir, Madam Secretary: A Memoir and The Mighty and the Almighty: Reflections on America, God, and World Affairs, and talked about improving US relations abroad.

She previously authored Memo to the President Elect: How We Can Restore America’s Reputation and Leadership. Prior to her cabinet post, Albright was the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. She was the first woman to hold the position of U.S. Secretary of State.