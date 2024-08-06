What will Harris’s pick Tim Walz mean for the Democratic ticket and the race?
Kamala Harris announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. Will that be a winning ticket for battleground states like Pennsylvania? We'll discuss.
Kamala Harris announced her pick for vice president, Tim Walz. The Minnesota Governor will join Harris for a rally at Temple University Tuesday night. We’ll discuss the VP pick and the implications for the campaign with our guests: Solomon Jones, Philadelphia Inquirer columnist and WURD host, Andy Reilly who serves as the Republican National Committeeman for Pennsylvania and Kyle Stokes, reporter for Axios Twin Cities newsletter.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.