Families on SNAP worry about not just feeding themselves but also their pets

Sarah Lungwitz has fretted over feeding not just her two teenage daughters with SNAP payments disrupted, but her family’s cat and two dogs.

Help has arrived for now, she says, after an Illinois nonprofit arranged for volunteers to give her a grocery gift card last week to buy food for herself and her pets. It’s among the growing efforts to help struggling pet owners stretch their dollars amid as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments go out late during a government shutdown that is the longest on record.

“I don’t even make enough money for all my bills let alone groceries,” said Lungwitz, a 46-year-old auto parts store worker who has worried she might have to surrender her cat, Bambi, and two dogs, Spike and Chloe.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted the Trump administration’s emergency appeal to temporarily block a court order to fully fund SNAP food aid payments amid the government shutdown, even though residents in more than a half-dozen states already received the funds. The uncertainty is placing a strain on shelters.

Although SNAP can’t be used for pet food, the food assistance program helps low-income families free up money to purchase kibble. It’s also common for owners to supplement or entirely feed their animals human food that was purchased using SNAP, said Stephanie Hicks, executive director for Care for Pets, the Rockford, Illinois, nonprofit that helped Lungwitz and others. Some volunteers walked the grocery aisles with struggling pet owners.

The Humane World for Animals, formerly the Humane Society of the United States, estimates that more than 20 million pets live in poverty with families. Economic strain is one of the leading reasons animals are surrendered to shelters, spokesperson Kirsten Peek said.

While it is still too early to tell whether that is happening, groups are collecting pet food as shelters worry about a possible surge as the shutdown also leaves hundreds of thousands of furloughed workers without paychecks.

“An increase in surrenders is always a concern when an influx of people fall on hard times,” Peek said.

Finding ways to make pet food last longer

The concerns have one Louisiana shelter considering diverting money away from veterinary care so it can buy pet food. The SNAP delays come at a particularly bad time for the Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge: The shelter recently lost a donor, forcing it to halt a program that distributed pet food to around 200 families each month.

“People are exceptionally panicking. I don’t know what a better word would be,” said Paula Shaw, the shelter’s director of access to care, noting that it was so common for SNAP recipients to give their own food to their pets that the shelter provided information about human foods owners could add to pet food to make it last longer

Offers of pet food and Venmo donations were immediate after Charley’s Angles Pet Initiative in Massachusetts put out a plea on Facebook last week. “We’re expecting, at least in the short term, that there’s going to be a surge” in demand, said Kandi Finch, a groomer who named her nonprofit after a beloved pet.