Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro, 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw ejected in NFC title game rematch

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday’s 42-19 win against Philadelphia for putting his hand in the face of the Eagles’ chief security officer.

Dom DiSandro, a constant presence on the Eagles’ sideline and whenever players are out in public, pulled Greenlaw off Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith after a reception in the third quarter. Greenlaw popped up and reached over two officials to touch DiSandro’s face with a closed fist.

Greenlaw was ejected. DiSandro also was told to leave and walked to the locker room to a roaring ovation from Eagles fans.

Greenlaw also was flagged 12 yards for unnecessary roughness

“I tried my hardest not to lose my mind,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I just can’t believe someone not involved in the football game can taunt our players like that and put their hands in our guys’ face. From what I was told, Dre did it back to him. He kind of mashed him in the face a little bit, so he got ejected.”