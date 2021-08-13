Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philadelphia will require all health care workers and faculty or students of colleges and universities to receive COVID-19 vaccines by Oct. 15 — although individuals may obtain an exemption for religious or medical reasons.

City health officials announced the changes at a press briefing on Friday. Earlier in the week, the city also ordered businesses to again require masking indoors, unless they require proof of vaccination.

“These new mandates together with the mask mandate announced earlier this week add additional layers of protection for Philadelphia residents,” said Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, acting head of the city’s Department of Health. “We will need that protection as COVID continues to sweep across the country. By taking these measures now we hope to be better prepared for the weeks and months to come.”