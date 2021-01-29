Philadelphia, America’s sixth-largest city, is no stranger to the national spotlight. Whether it’s a long-awaited Super Bowl win or a standoff between a gunman and dozens of police officers, this is a city that truly earns its media. And that is certainly proving true in 2021.

Race and privilege are the through lines in the current events that have recently captivated Philadelphia and the nation. A white medical neophyte who attempted to turn a pandemic into a payday. A trusted Black journalist compared to a vaudeville archetype by his white executive. A police department under fire for its heavy-handed response to racial justice uprisings, while using kid gloves with the movement’s mostly white detractors.

Indeed, race is being talked about. And yet, Philadelphia feels ill-equipped to talk about race in a way that produces systemic change. Communities and allies aggrieved by the controversies are rightfully atop their soapboxes. At the same time, others are either indifferent, silent, or unavailable.

What’s occurring now is not a conversation about race. Instead, it’s a collective tirade happening within earshot of a seemingly skeptical audience.

Would the city have trusted and ultimately contracted with a 22-year-old Black student who promised to vaccinate communities, despite having no prior inoculation experience? Why did the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium have to fight so hard early on for recognition and resources, while Andrei Doroshin — the embattled Gen Z executive who admitted he took several doses off site — seemed so easily embraced by the establishment?