Protecting the vote in Philly: City leaders lay out plans to ensure a fair election

With two months still to go before Election Day, Philadelphia’s district attorney and others involved in the voting process gathered Monday morning to send a unified message about the importance of securing a fair and safe election in the city.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said anyone trying to prevent people from casting a ballot or interfering with the process will not be tolerated.

“Anybody who is of the opinion that they can come here and do things that are violations of the rules, violations of the law, is going to have the consequences they deserve for messing with the democracy,” Krasner said. “We will not tolerate it. I will not tolerate it, and there will be consequences. The good news though is hopefully the knuckleheads have learned their lesson at this point, and if they haven’t, we’ll teach them another one.”

Assistant DA Matthew Stigler, who is senior counsel of the election task force that’s charged with maintaining fair and free elections, called on people to heed the warnings about election interference.

“It is a crime in Pennsylvania to interfere with any voter’s free exercise of the vote. It’s a felony to intimidate voters. It’s a felony to attempt to interfere with an election officer doing their duty. It’s a felony to in any manner prevent a free and fair election,” he said. “These sweeping criminal laws reflect the Pennsylvania legislators’ commitment to preserving our democracy.”

Krasner reminded people of the two men arrested as voters were being counted four years ago who came from out of town in an SUV loaded with assault weapons. He said anyone who tried to copy their actions would also be arrested, charged and convicted.

“I am asking people to keep their guns at home on Election Day,” Krasner said. “They are illegal and you will be locked up, and you will face charges, and you will be facing a Philadelphia jury who would like to know why you were trying to steal their vote. Good luck with that.”