SEPTA touts smooth transition after increasing Regional Rail routes and capacity following I-95 collapse
Additional service has been added to the Trenton Line, and cars have been added to trains on the West Trenton and Fox Chase Regional Rail lines.
SEPTA has added routes and capacity to several of its Regional Rail lines to aid commuters affected by the I-95 closure.
Additional service has been added to the Trenton Line for morning and afternoon commutes. Cars have also been added to trains on the West Trenton and Fox Chase Regional Rail lines to increase capacity to handle the extra riders as needed. Personnel are also being moved around to account for the added trips.
Spokesperson Andrew Busch said the agency is constantly monitoring for possible changes to make the new plan more efficient.
“We hope that we come out of it with more people who are going to stick with SEPTA moving forward,” Busch said. “And to do that, we know they have to have a great experience on the system and see that it’s getting them to and from where they need to go in an efficient way.”
The transit agency has been dealing with a worker shortage since before the pandemic, but Busch said SEPTA has enough existing staff to compensate for the increased regional rail service.
“We’ve been in close contact with the unions that represent our employees, in consultation with them about, you know, some more overtime for employees, so doing as much as we possibly can with our existing staff,” Busch said.
SEPTA has noted an uptick in ridership following Sunday’s collapse, but specific numbers are not yet available. Busch said he expects ridership to increase as more hybrid workers return to the office in-person work.
I-95 will likely be closed for months following a deadly explosion involving a tanker truck beneath an overpass at the Cottman Avenue exit on Sunday. On Monday, investigators discovered remains of the truck driver, and no other related injuries or fatalities have been reported.
