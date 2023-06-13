SEPTA has added routes and capacity to several of its Regional Rail lines to aid commuters affected by the I-95 closure.

Additional service has been added to the Trenton Line for morning and afternoon commutes. Cars have also been added to trains on the West Trenton and Fox Chase Regional Rail lines to increase capacity to handle the extra riders as needed. Personnel are also being moved around to account for the added trips.

Spokesperson Andrew Busch said the agency is constantly monitoring for possible changes to make the new plan more efficient.

“We hope that we come out of it with more people who are going to stick with SEPTA moving forward,” Busch said. “And to do that, we know they have to have a great experience on the system and see that it’s getting them to and from where they need to go in an efficient way.”