The Pennsylvania Conference for Women will convene in Philadelphia two days after the next U.S. president is elected.

Thousands of women are expected to attend the November conference, during which obstacles and triumphs of women will be explored and celebrated. Organizers of the nonpartisan event said they hope to unite attendees under this year’s theme, “Power in Unity.” They also said many hopeful attendees are focused on the upcoming debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Board member and Philly native Rev. Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake said she hopes the debate addresses women’s concerns.

“We’ve had conferences with as many as 10,000 women, 5,000 women, they’re all publicly and politically engrossed in what’s going on and very concerned about what happens in it,” she said.

Marshall-Blake also said that, as the conference takes place just two days after the presidential election, the possibility of Vice President Harris becoming the first female president would be significant.

“If and when she becomes president, that’s all about advancing women. You look at the city of Philadelphia, with Mayor Cherelle Parker elected the first Black female mayor … I believe it’s her season. I believe it’s her time,” said Marshall-Blake. “When I go back to the Pennsylvania conference, it’s all about advancing women, not just in the workplace, but beyond. The White House, in my opinion, is beyond.”

Reproductive rights, pay equality, mental health and professional and personal development are some of the topics conference organizers plan to address.

Marshall-Blake grew up in West Philly and has been a member since the event began more than 20 years ago. She said as a Black woman, professional and minister, it’s important to highlight not only the struggles that women face, but also the additional pressures Black women face daily.

“It’s hard right now for women. I think we can even see the attacks that Kamala Harris’ experience in terms of her sexual partners,” said Marshall-Blake, who shared that she’s experienced some of the same criticisms as Harris. “And you know, her looks. It’s hard for women to talk about that, some of why it’s important that there’s a gathering for women to be able to discuss some of these issues that are impacting us, what’s hurting women, especially Black women.

“And you know, we’re often referred to as the angry Black woman. Okay. And it’s not that we’re angry, it’s just that we’re determined. We’re purposeful. There have been no breaks. People can say, ‘Oh, you get all the breaks,’ but we don’t. You still deal with sexism and racism.”

Keynote speakers at the conference ​​include Philly’s own Joyce Abbott, which the show “Abbott Elementary” was named after, and the show’s EMMY award–winning star Sheryl Lee Ralph. Abbott, a former educator and Persian Gulf War veteran, said she hopes to help bring peace and understanding regardless of the election outcome.

“We all have shared experiences in this world and in our lives, and just offering and maybe overcoming obstacles and just lessons in life,” Abbott said. “Sharing experiences, because a lot of times hearing from other people, sometimes you can gain strength from that.”