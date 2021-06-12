Lorina Marshall-Blake is the president of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, one of the major sponsors of the All Faiths Vaccination Campaign. She’s also a minister at Vine Memorial Baptist Church in Philadelphia. The goal, she said, is to get as many Philadelphians vaccinated as possible between Memorial Day and the commemoration of Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19. The campaign has at least 30 dedicated sites across various churches, mosques, and medical organizations in the city where residents can get their vaccines by appointment or walk-in.

“Whether it’s in the Baptist faith, the Muslim faith, whether it’s in a synagogue … we have to demonstrate leadership, we have to be able to show that, yes, this is safe. Yes, this is OK.”

Washington-Leapheart said faith leaders are messengers for many kinds of Philadelphians, and so getting COVID information and vaccine resources in the hands of religious leaders was key to any kind of successful pandemic response. But she said the city’s vaccine efforts were not always based in neighborhoods where people were struggling to get the vaccine.

Rev. Rubén Ortiz is the director of national programs at Esperanza, a faith-based nonprofit working to strengthen Hispanic communities through education, economic development, and advocacy. Even before the vaccine was available, access to COVID testing in Philadelphia’s predominantly Hispanic Hunting Park neighborhood was close to nonexistent. And according to Ortiz, many in this community make up a larger part of the city’s essential workforce, with high concentrations of community members working in service-sector roles such as cook, building contractor, and hotel worker.

“So what started off as high unemployment for our community significantly increased [during the pandemic],” said Ortiz. “And one of the things that [people did was] turn to their churches for comfort, for support and other services.”

With limited city and state-level government resources available, Ortiz said Esperanza and Hispanic church leaders in Philadelphia really stepped up to provide services, which meant community members were looking more to their faith leaders than local government agencies for help through this tough time.

“We’re not a health clinic,” said Ortiz, “yet we were moved to provide COVID testing to over a thousand individuals. We’re not a medical supplier, yet we provided tens of thousands of PPE to individuals and small churches.”

But Ortiz said that once the vaccine rollout was underway in Philadelphia, Hispanic residents were still vastly underrepresented in vaccine allocation. Typical questions about the vaccine’s safety were common among community members, but so too were concerns over qualifying for a vaccine due to lack of insurance or language barriers.

“Others are concerned about not knowing the side effects and not being able to take care of the family if they’re sick for too long,” said Ortiz. “But initially, the biggest concern was going downtown.”

Early on in the vaccine rollout, principal sites were in Center City or near Temple University. In many communities of color, people prefer to access health services in their own neighborhoods, and that was true of Hispanic Philadelphians as well, Ortiz said. In addition, having to travel downtown was often cost-prohibitive.

“If they have a car and do make it downtown, there’s a $25 parking fee that many may not have,” said Ortiz. “Others are working hard and can’t afford to take a day off.”

Ortiz received support from the City of Philadelphia to organize a vaccine site in April at the Esperanza location in Hunting Park. He said there was a noticeable increase in the flow of people opting to get vaccinated in the community. He believes that churches and places of worship have an audience that already trusts them — a trust that has been built over years and years of demonstrated, community-level service.

“People come to church, and for the amount of time that they’re there, messages can be sent out,” said Ortiz. “Faith organizations also have access to those who are hesitant regarding the vaccine and are in a position to share [accurate information about the vaccine].”