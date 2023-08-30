Telford woman threatened with arrest after criticizing local Moms for Liberty members

Telford Police Chief Randall Floyd sent a letter to Cimonetti in July stating his department received reports of her “maliciously harassing” Moms for Liberty (M4L) members “through a campaign of internet stalking and doxing.”

“Reportedly, as part of this endeavor, you posted personal information of certain M4L members, along with photos and negative commentary,” Floyd wrote. Without evidence, Floyd also accused Cimonetti of including minor children of M4L members.

Cimonetti was previously mailed a cease-and-desist letter from the organization in March. Floyd referenced that letter and said that Cimonetti continued to “disregard legal warning.”

“In consultation with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office concerning this complaint, it was concluded that criminal charges are warranted,” Floyd wrote.

Floyd’s letter was intended as a warning that future “harassment” will result in charges.

Cimonetti said the letter confused her so she called the police department in hopes of speaking to the chief. She couldn’t reach Floyd, but spoke with a detective, who told her: “Stop harassing Moms for Liberty.’”

“That was all he told me,” Cimonetti said.

The ACLU got involved and sent a letter to the Telford Police Department and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

“What we asked was for clarification on what it is that she posted that might be criminal,” Walczak said. “And if they couldn’t provide that, asked them to formally let Natalie know that she’s not being watched here and we haven’t heard back.”

Floyd declined to comment to WHYY News, citing an ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson for the county district attorney’s office said they cannot confirm the existence of any investigation unless charges are ultimately filed.