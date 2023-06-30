Hundreds rallied outside the Museum of the American Revolution Thursday, protesting a summit hosted through this weekend in Philadelphia by conservative political group Moms for Liberty.

Demonstrators called the summit, which is expected to include multiple Republican presidential candidates, including former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a “slap in the face.”

Moms for Liberty advocates against school curriculums that mention racism or LGTBQ+ themes. The group has backed book bans in the Central Bucks School District, claiming the selected books depict “age-inappropriate, graphic,” and “sexualized content.”