Hundreds protest Moms for Liberty as weekend-long summit kicks off in Philadelphia

The Southern Poverty Law Center has deemed Moms for Liberty an extremist group, saying it “advances an anti-student inclusion agenda.”

People hold up signs protest Moms for Liberty.

Hundreds protested outside of the Museum of the American Revolution where the Moms For Liberty Welcome Reception took place on June 29, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

What you need to know

Hundreds rallied outside the Museum of the American Revolution Thursday, protesting a summit hosted through this weekend in Philadelphia by conservative political group Moms for Liberty.

Demonstrators called the summit, which is expected to include multiple Republican presidential candidates, including former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a “slap in the face.”

Moms for Liberty advocates against school curriculums that mention racism or LGTBQ+ themes. The group has backed book bans in the Central Bucks School District, claiming the selected books depict “age-inappropriate, graphic,” and “sexualized content.”

Kim Kim (left) and CC Tellez (right) participate in a protest against Moms for Liberty. Both carry signs that read "Trans Youth Belong in Sports" and "Students Run Philly Style."
Kim Kim (left) and CC Tellez said Moms For Liberty do not care about the youth. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Harper Farr, a nonbinary trans woman, said Moms for Liberty’s actions use trans people as political pawns.

“Our stories are being weaponized in a way that is not accurate and is not true to the interpersonal connections that I have made as a trans person,” Farr said. “These things have real material effects on the way that people are able to exist day to day beyond just the legislation and that sort of thing. You know, it creates an overall unsafe environment.”

In April, hundreds of Philadelphia high school students protested at City Hall in opposition to Pennsylvania House bills which target gender affirmation care, trans athletes, and sexual education in public schools.

  • A person dressed in a Spiderman suit holds a flag with black and white stripes and a rainbow triange at a protest.
    A person dressed as Spider-Man protests the Moms For Liberty Summit during the final weekend of Pride month. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Harper Farr poses for a photo.
    Harper Farr came to Philadelphia more than a year ago to escape the anti-trans legislation in Tennessee. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A person with a flowing cape walks by police.
    Police barricaded 3rd Street to allow for the flow of traffic while protesters jeered at people entering the Moms For Liberty Welcome Reception at the Museum of the American Revolution. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • People hold up signs that read
    Hundreds protested outside of the Museum of the American Revolution where the Moms For Liberty Welcome Reception took place on June 29, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A person holds up a sign that reads
    Hundreds protested outside of the Museum of the American Revolution where the Moms For Liberty Welcome Reception took place on June 29, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A sign reads
    Protesters brought signs voicing their opinions on this weekend's Moms For Liberty Summit in Philadelphia. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Robert Perry holds up a sign that reads
    Tattooed Mom owner Robert Perry called the Moms For Liberty Summit "a slap in the face to the people who fought and died for liberty in this country." (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • People dance together in a crowd.
    The protest quickly turned into a dance party as hundreds voiced their support for the LGBTQ+ community outside the Museum of the American Revolution. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A person holds a sign that reads
    Hundreds protested outside of the Museum of the American Revolution where the Moms For Liberty Welcome Reception took place on June 29, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A sign reads
    Protesters brought signs voicing their opinions on this weekend's Moms For Liberty Summit in Philadelphia. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • People hold up signs in protest of Moms for Liberty.
    Protesters brought signs voicing their opinions on this weekend's Moms For Liberty Summit in Philadelphia. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Jazmyn Henderson's 17-year-old son, Noble, leads chants and speaks into a microphone.
    Jazmyn Henderson's 17-year-old son, Noble, led chants during Thursday's protest. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A person standing next to police officers holds up a sign that reads Defend Trans Youth, Preserve Black History
    Police barricaded 3rd Street to allow for the flow of traffic while protesters jeered at people entering the Moms For Liberty Welcome Reception at the Museum of the American Revolution. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A person with flowing fabric in the colors of the transgender rights flag stands in front of a police car.
    Police barricaded 3rd Street to allow for the flow of traffic while protesters jeered at people entering the Moms For Liberty Welcome Reception at the Museum of the American Revolution. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Organizer Jazmyn Henderson said the actions by Moms for Liberty will have repercussions for women nationwide.

“And all the women in Moms for Liberty who are out here pushing their agenda are just lost because they don’t realize that they’ll just as soon have them barefoot back in the kitchen then they push these words,” Henderson said.

