Photos: Moms for Liberty summit descends on Philadelphia

Here's a look at the scene in Philly, in photos.

Protesters brought signs to a Thursday action decrying this weekend's Moms For Liberty Summit in Philadelphia. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

All this weekend, the conservative political group Moms for Liberty is hosting its national summit in Philadelphia.

As Moms for Liberty members converge from across the country,  hundreds are protesting the summit, which has attracted Republican presidential hopefuls like former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Here’s what you need to know about the gathering, and here’s how the city is responding.

And here’s a look at the scene in Philly, in photos.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
Kim Kim (left) and CC Tellez (right) participate in a protest against Moms for Liberty. Both carry signs that read
Kim Kim (left) and CC Tellez said Moms For Liberty do not care about the youth. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Harper Farr poses for a photo.
Harper Farr came to Philadelphia more than a year ago to escape the anti-trans legislation in Tennessee. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A person with a flowing cape walks by police.
Police barricaded 3rd Street to allow for the flow of traffic while protesters jeered at people entering the Moms For Liberty Welcome Reception at the Museum of the American Revolution. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A person standing next to police officers holds up a sign that reads Defend Trans Youth, Preserve Black History
Police barricaded 3rd Street to allow for the flow of traffic while protesters jeered at people entering the Moms For Liberty Welcome Reception at the Museum of the American Revolution. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Robert Perry holds up a sign that reads
Tattooed Mom owner Robert Perry called the Moms For Liberty Summit "a slap in the face to the people who fought and died for liberty in this country." (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A person holds up a sign that reads
Hundreds protested outside of the Museum of the American Revolution where the Moms For Liberty Welcome Reception took place on June 29, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A person dressed in a Spiderman suit holds a flag with black and white stripes and a rainbow triange at a protest.
A person dressed as Spider-Man protests the Moms For Liberty Summit during the final weekend of Pride month. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A person holds a sign that reads
Hundreds protested outside of the Museum of the American Revolution where the Moms For Liberty Welcome Reception took place on June 29, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A sign reads
Protesters brought signs voicing their opinions on this weekend's Moms For Liberty Summit in Philadelphia. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A sign reads
Protesters brought signs voicing their opinions on this weekend's Moms For Liberty Summit in Philadelphia. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
People hold up signs in protest of Moms for Liberty.
Protesters brought signs voicing their opinions on this weekend's Moms For Liberty Summit in Philadelphia. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
People dance together in a crowd.
The protest quickly turned into a dance party as hundreds voiced their support for the LGBTQ+ community outside the Museum of the American Revolution. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Protesters on the street
Demonstrators gather outside the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Protesters on the street
Demonstrators gather outside the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)
Protester on the street holding a sign that says 'Banning Books is UnAmerican'
Demonstrators gather outside the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)
Ron DeSantis speaking at a podium at the Moms For Liberty conference
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About WHYY staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate