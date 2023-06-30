Photos: Moms for Liberty summit descends on Philadelphia

All this weekend, the conservative political group Moms for Liberty is hosting its national summit in Philadelphia.

As Moms for Liberty members converge from across the country, hundreds are protesting the summit, which has attracted Republican presidential hopefuls like former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Here’s what you need to know about the gathering, and here’s how the city is responding.

And here’s a look at the scene in Philly, in photos.