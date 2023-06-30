Trump and DeSantis to speak at Moms for Liberty gathering in Philly

Several historical associations, state senators, activists and employees at Philadelphia’s Museum of the American Revolution pleaded unsuccessfully with the museum to cancel a welcome event for the conference planned for Thursday night.

“The very history that we’re presenting within the walls of the museum is a more diverse and therefore more accurate telling of history,” said Trish Norman, an assistant curator at the museum who protested the event. “And Moms for Liberty is notorious for erasing LGBTQ voices and Black voices from history.”

The museum told the AP that “because fostering understanding within a democratic society is so central to our mission, rejecting visitors on the basis of ideology would in fact be antithetical to our purpose.”

Several groups were set to rally against the meeting in downtown Philadelphia on Friday. Among them was People for the American Way’s “Grandparents for Truth” campaign, which the organization says mobilizes grandparents and other supporters “who are fighting for the next generation’s freedom to learn.”

One such grandparent, Maureen Carreño, said she wasn’t taught a diverse history as a child and wants something different for her five grandkids.

“I would hope that we teach the totality of history. And yes, it might make you feel a little bad or sad or something, but that’s part of history,” she said.

Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice said the protesters “obviously don’t know very much about our organization,” and if they wanted to, “they could have come to the summit instead of standing on the street.”

Though Moms for Liberty says it is nonpartisan, it has largely drawn conservative support. The group also has fought to elect conservative candidates to school boards around the country.

While the group’s status as a 501(c)4 nonprofit means it doesn’t have to disclose its funders, its public donors include conservative powerhouses such as the Heritage Foundation and the Leadership Institute, a national political training organization.

Patriot Mobile, a far-right Christian cellphone company paying to sponsor Trump’s remarks at the conference, has a PAC that has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in an effort to take charge of Texas school boards.

Mom for Liberty’s Florida-based PAC also has received a $50,000 donation from Julie Fancelli, a Republican donor whose family owns Publix grocery stores and who helped fund Trump’s Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, according to House Jan. 6 committee findings. Fancelli didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running in the Democratic presidential primary, had been scheduled to speak at the group’s summit, but his “campaign told us his schedule changed,” Justice said.

Kennedy’s press team said he dropped out “for family reasons.” Hours later, Kennedy said during a town hall with NewsNation that he “made a mistake by accepting that invitation” and that once he learned of Moms for Liberty’s positions on LGBTQ+ issues, he “declined to go.”

