Inside the Moms for Liberty Summit: Embracing DeSantis, fearing discussions of gender and sexuality in schools

Hundreds of protestors greeted members of Moms for Liberty outside the Marriott Hotel in Center City Philadelphia Friday morning, as they made their way to hear opening remarks from Florida Governor and Republican presidential primary candidate, Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis opened the second day of the national Moms for Liberty summit. The group says it fights for parental rights, and advocates for changing the way history is taught and banning books from school libraries they deem as sexually explicit.

DeSantis congratulated the group for not backing down against what he described as the “woke mob” — referencing the anti-censorship and LGBTQ advocacy groups outside.

“That is a sign that we are winning this fight,” DeSantis said. “We are not going to save our country if we are not willing to accept that there’s going to be sacrifices, there’s going to be arrows that we have to take.”

DeSantis listed his efforts in Florida to ban discussions on race, gender, and sexuality in schools, blocking diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives at public universities, censoring textbooks that reference social and emotional learning, and prohibiting gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth.

“We oppose the sexualization of children,” DeSantis said. “We will fight with anybody or any institution that’s seeking to rob our children of their innocence.” The crowd reacted with enthusiasm and cheers.

Former President Donald Trump also praised Moms for Liberty when he spoke to the crowd later Friday afternoon. Moms for Liberty is the best thing “that’s ever happened to America,” he said.

Trump used the event to stump for his 2024 presidential campaign, promising to pass a nationwide ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth, ban teacher tenures in public schools, and eliminate all diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives “across the entire federal government” should he be elected.

A look inside the summit

Attendee Tonya Hettler from Wilmington, Delaware said DeSantis’ words resonated. She works for the Caesar Rodney Institute, a non-profit think tank that describes its goals as protecting individual liberties.

“The LGBTQ thing is now taking over,” Hettler said. “I actually just pulled my daughter out of the public school because her best friend said she was a ‘they/them.’”

Hettler says she wants schools to focus less on sexual and gender identities and more on improving academics. But both she and attendee Lorraine Ranalli say they aren’t anti-LGBTQ.