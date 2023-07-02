Media was allowed inside for a portion of one of Saturday morning’s three breakout sessions, called “Protecting Children from Gender Ideology.” In that session, speaker Billboard Chris shared a video of a woman who tearfully said she regretted taking puberty blockers when she was younger. Reporters were escorted out of the room before Bucks County activist Megan Brock started her presentation.

Research from the Trevor Project shows that gender-affirming health care can be life-saving for many trans youth, says Chriss Nelson, founder of Trans Minors Rights, a Pennsylvania-based group that advocates for trans youth’s access to puberty blockers.

“It can help to reduce the risk of suicide. It can help to reduce anxiety and depression and youth who are experiencing gender dysphoria,” Nelson said Saturday in an interview with WHYY News. A 2022 study published in the Lancet found that 98% of trans youth who went on puberty blockers continued with gender-affirming care afterwards.

Nelson said “there’s a very select few people who are de-transitioners who speak out against the trans community, and it’s really not fair for them to use their experience as a way to say that all transgender people shouldn’t be able to transition.”

The transitioning process is normally slow, Nelson said, and puberty blockers should only be used once puberty hits, after consultation with doctors, otherwise it’s medical malpractice.

Insights from Bucks County attendees

Bucks County residents Monica and Mike Domanico were selling Trump merchandise inside the summit.

They are owners of The Trump Store in Bensalem and shared what they heard from many attendees. The biggest concern they noticed, “that everybody’s talking about … Everything that’s being taught to kids and transgender stuff and just the junk being taught.”

They say the summit is energizing them to get behind school board candidates in their district, Central Bucks — even though their kids have already graduated.

“This is really eye opening. Like, it’s pretty amazing. I love it. I can do this,” Monica said.

Lisa Von Deelan from Bristol Township, Bucks County, who attended a session on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL), says she learned how to debunk SEL, and has come to the conclusion that it’s meant to turn the country more communist.

“SEL, what I’m learning about it, is another effort to try and work at changing worldviews of our kids, it’s another cog trying to separate kids from their parents,” Von Deelan said.

Von Deelan attended another session called “More than Victims” about changing the way Black history is taught. “It was powerful, it was encouraging,” she said. She learned about African Americans who helped win the Revolutionary War. “The 1619 project … they’re trying to rewrite what our history is,” Von Deelan said, adding that she thinks the message to Black people is that “they were never anything but slaves.”