Jimmy Kimmel, the FCC and broadcast media under Trump

After Kimmel’s suspension for remarks following the killing of Charlie Kirk, voices across the political spectrum are raising questions about the power of the FCC over media.

Air Date: September 22, 2025 12:00 pm
Listen 51:12
TV host Jimmy Kimmel on the left and President Donald Trump on the right. (AP Photo)

TV host Jimmy Kimmel on the left and President Donald Trump on the right. (AP Photo)

Disney’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show has sent shockwaves across the country. The action came after Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr said on a podcast, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” after criticizing comments Kimmel made about assigning a political motive to Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer. 

This sparked a nationwide debate on the power of the FCC and the Trump administration’s push to quell dissenting voices. What effect will this have on other media outlets?  How much control should a federal agency like the FCC be able to wield? Where is the line between regulation and censorship? 

On this edition of Studio 2, we unpack the role of government in media oversight.

Guests:

David Folkenflik, NPR media correspondent

Eugene Volokh, senior fellow at the Hoover Institute

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

About Studio 2 staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate