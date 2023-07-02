Seven people were arrested during counter-protests linked to the four-day Moms for Liberty Summit held over the weekend in Center City, according to Philadelphia Police.

ACT UP Philadelphia, a nonprofit focusing on HIV/AIDS advocacy, organized dance party protests coinciding with the Moms For Liberty events. In a statement, ACT UP said the arrests were not a part of their demonstrators and were instead “organized by an autonomous group of activists in solidarity,” the group said.

Five of the arrests happened before noon Sunday after demonstrators blocked traffic at the intersection of 12th and Filbert Streets, right next to the Marriott Hotel where the conviction was taking place, according to ACT UP. The group says a sixth arrest happened later that afternoon. Philadelphia Police said all six of the arrests were for a “failure to disperse.” Details on the seventh arrest were not released.