Pa. health officials to reduce the total number of authorized vaccine providers

Pennsylvania health officials will reduce the total number of authorized vaccine providers, purportedly to divert more doses to organizations that have proven more efficient at distribution.

The move comes amid a broader tightening of rules and regulations around vaccine distribution.

At an afternoon press briefing, Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Alison Beam said fewer health providers would receive COVID-19 vaccines starting next week –– down from over a thousand to between just two to three hundred health providers.

“We are prioritizing more effective providers,” Beam said. “This is the most efficient way to get people vaccinated quickly.”

Many of the remaining providers that will continue receiving the vaccine are large hospital networks or established pharmacies. Philadelphia recently earned scorn for facilitating vaccine distribution through previously unknown groups with little medical background, like disgraced nonprofit Philly Fighting COVID.

The remaining providers will also face tighter guidelines. These include requirements that at least 80% doses received be administered within a week.

“Those that don’t comply will have their vaccine allocations reduced,” Beam said.