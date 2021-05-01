‘Our participation is paramount’: Black bikers ride to get out the Philly vote

And though national elections may steal the media spotlight and capture the most attention, Kelly said, on a day-to-day basis local judicial elections have more impact.

“The truth of the matter is that for most Black folk in Philadelphia, the chance of us standing before the president of the United States is pretty slim, but the chance that you or somebody in your family will have to stand before one of the judges that are elected … the ADA, the assistant DA, there’s a great chance of that,” Tyler said.

Both Tyler and Cochran said they believe this election is critical.

Cochran said that “all of these courts matter,” and that this election will be more important than 2020’s — especially in regard to the race for Philadelphia district attorney.

“We have to make a good decision at the forefront. And our participation is paramount. We can’t afford to sit out at any elections,” Cochran said. “And I know some people might coin this as the off year because it’s the one between the general and the midterm. But there are no off-year elections. Every election is important.”

Pointing to the four ballot questions for all Pennsylvania voters, Cochran said that regardless of party affiliation, voting should be important for everyone.

Lawrence “Shorty” Shorten, vice president of the O-Six Ryderz out of Herndon, Virginia, had participated in the rally before.

“The vote is most important at the local level…There are too many issues that affect you at the local level first,” Shorten said.

Anthony “Domino” Stimpson is with Twisters Motorcycle Club.

“People have a misconception of what bikers do, but we’re here doing something positive showing that we are here and about our community,” he said.

Stimpson said that even though it is an off-year, it’s still important to vote, especially given the stakes in the judicial elections.

“If you let those judges get in those positions or don’t vote, then you can’t say, ‘well, I should have.”

Pastor Alyn Waller, representing Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, said, “It is imperative that we not sleep this election.”

Why?

“The reality is in your life you will probably feel the effects of people on the bench more than you do people sitting behind executive desks.”