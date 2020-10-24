Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article indicated the rally was in support of Joe Biden. It was actually a nonpartisan effort to get out the vote.

By day, Betty Foster is a humble bus driver for the School District of Philadelphia.

But after work and on weekends, Foster, 58, straddles her canary yellow, three-wheel Honda Goldwing motorcycle and transforms into someone else: the rider known as “Betty Boop.”

On Saturday morning, Foster joined about 100 other Black riders to rally in front of City Hall , in an effort to boost voter turnout

“I’m excited because first of all I like to ride,” Foster said, through a mask adorned with her cartoon namesake. “And it’s for a reason: Biden, Biden, Biden!”

The meet-up was meant to encourage turnout specifically in Philadelphia’s Black community — after the rally, the bikers cruised through predominantly Black neighborhoods on the city’s north side. Democrats have long looked to Philadelphia, and specifically the city’s Black residents, to carry the swing state of Pennsylvania. Black turnout in the city fell in 2016, when Donald Trump carried the state by just 44,000 votes.

“Today, we are riding to say [that] not only are we going to vote, but we want young people in our community to see us out there,” said Mark Tyler, a pastor at Philadelphia’s Mother Bethel AME church who hosted the event. It was sponsored by the nonpartisan interfaith group POWER.

The bikers’ rally drew riders from all across the Philadelphia metro area — including some who had yet to decide who they were going to vote for.

Aaron Atchison, who lives in South Jersey and goes by the moniker “Ace” while riding, said he has yet to fill in his mail-in ballot but is leaning toward Joe Biden. The 64-year-old retiree is currently battling prostate cancer.

“The health care issue is very important to me,” Atchison said. “Trump says nothing about that.”