Biden closely tends his Pennsylvania roots in election year

As Democrats fight to keep control of the Senate, President Joe Biden has been practically absent from midterm election campaigning in pivotal states such as Georgia, Nevada and Ohio.

But he keeps coming back to Pennsylvania, where he spent his childhood and his low approval ratings won’t keep him away. He plans to return on Thursday for the 14th time since taking office in January 2021, speaking about infrastructure in Pittsburgh and holding a fundraiser in Philadelphia for Democratic John Fetterman, who’s running for an open Senate seat. And Biden’s 15th trip is already scheduled for next week.

Pennsylvania is only a short flight from Washington, making it the most convenient swing state for the president to visit. It’s also central to Biden’s political identity, even rivaling his home state of Delaware, which he represented as a senator for nearly four decades.

With its communities of blue-collar white voters, Pennsylvania is an intimate test of whether Democrats can still win over the kind of people that Biden grew up with in Scranton, but more recently have thrown their support to Republicans and Donald Trump.

“It’s personal for Joe Biden,” said Darrin Kelly, the president of the Allegheny/Fayette Central Labor Council. “He’s no stranger here, because he pretty much is one of us.”

Kelly said Biden has followed through on his promises to organized labor, pushing policies that will help working people. But will that sink in on Election Day, Nov. 8?

“Time will tell,” Kelly said.

Biden’s approval ratings remain underwater in Pennsylvania, much as they do nationwide. But he still has “something of a home field advantage” when he visits, said Christopher Borick, a professor of political science at Muhlenberg College in Allentown.

“In Pennsylvania, he can still help more than he can hurt,” Borick said.

Biden’s family moved to neighboring Delaware when he was 10 years old. He eventually began his political career there and was elected to the Senate in 1972.

But he was often called Pennsylvania’s “third senator,” and he still peppers his speeches with references to Scranton.

While speaking last summer in Macungie, a small town in Lehigh County, Biden mixed up his geography by saying “down the road in Bethlehem” rather than “up the road.”

“I’m used to thinking from Scranton,” he explained.

Biden returned to his birthplace almost exactly one year ago to promote his economic agenda.

“I believe that home is where your character is etched, and I really mean that,” Biden said, adding that “it’s where your view of the world begins.”

He reminisced about playing shortstop with the Green Ridge Little League, buying penny candy at Simmey’s and celebrating Mass at St. Paul’s.