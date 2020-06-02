Donate

What the George Floyd protests say about policing and black life in America

Air Date: June 2, 2020 10:00 am
Protesters gather at the Philadelphia Police Department Headquarters during rally Sunday May 31, 2020, in Philadelphia over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Protesters gather at the Philadelphia Police Department Headquarters during rally Sunday May 31, 2020, in Philadelphia over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Guests: Keeange Yamahtta-Taylor, Mark Kelly Tyler

This weekend saw protests and unrest in cities across America in response to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis who has been charged with 3rd degree murder. This incident reignited charges of police brutality and racism by law enforcement in many communities of color. While most of the demonstrations remained peaceful, there were clashes between police and protesters over looting and vandalism. In Philadelphia, the National Guard was called in an effort to contain the turmoil. Today on the show, we talk about the root causes of these kinds of outbursts, the behavior of the police, the political implications, the public reaction to the protests, and what comes next. Our guests are KEEANGA YAMAHTTA-TAYLOR, assistant professor of African-American studies at Princeton University, and MARK KELLY TYLER, Pastor of Mother Bethel AME Church in Philadelphia.

