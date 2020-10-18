Philly celebs appearing in ‘Good Things Happen in Philadelphia’ GOTV event

Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

It’s been emblazoned on T-shirts and memes — and now President Donald Trump’s quibbling “Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia” is being turned on its head to galvanize people to vote.

On Sunday starting at 7 p.m., John Legend, actress/singer Amanda Seyfried, the Phillies’ Andrew McCutchen, Philly-raised Jake Tapper of CNN, and Leslie Odom Jr. of “Hamilton” fame will take part in a virtual election engagement and fundraising event called “Good Things Happen in Philadelphia.”

It will benefit Better Civics, a nonpartisan organization in Philadelphia focused on civic engagement and voter participation. Helping to arrange the event is Ardmore native Benj Pasek, an award-winning composer for musicals and films such as “Dear Evan Hansen,” “La La Land” and “The Greatest Showman.”

Better Civics was founded this year by former City Commissioner candidate Jen Devor and Megan Smith, founder of Philly-based marketing agency Brownstone PR. This election season, they’re honing in on spreading information to communities that did not vote in 2016.

Some of their projects so far have included the #VoteByMailPHL poster project back in May, in collaboration with Philly public art blog Streets Dept.

Money raised from “Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia” will go to Better Civics’ latest project, “Vote Safe Pop Ups,” which is focused on registering new voters, providing information and resources on voting by mail, promoting poll worker tips and resources, and helping Philadelphians create a safe Election Day plan. The fundraiser also benefits Philly organizations like Black Voters Matter, SEAMAAC, Philly Youth Vote!, and the Sixers Youth Foundation for their efforts to get out the vote.

Other headliners and talent include “Broad City” star Abbi Jacobson, Antoni Porowski of “Queer Eye,” rapper/comedian Lil Dicky and Philly-born actor/drag queen/recording artist William. Ben Franklin impersonator Brian Patrick Mulligan, 6ABC anchor Jim Gardner, CookNSolo’s Michael Solomonov, and Philly-raised actress and comedian Quinta Brunson are also on tap to appear.

The fundraiser will air here starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. The event is free, but donations are encouraged.