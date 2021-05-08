Recently, Lenfest’s attention has turned to young adults aging out of foster care programs. As kids turn 18-21 (depending on where they are and what programs they are in) they are cut loose from support, and can be cast out into the job market unprepared and with no safety net.

“This country has the reputation of [people] having the ability to come from a modest background and be very successful. I think the one thing that sort of equalizes people’s potential is education,” said Lenfest. “But what isn’t really equal in the country is the educational quality that everybody has available to them.”

Just how vulnerable foster children are when they leave the system is unclear. The Philadelphia Foundation estimates that just 3% of foster children in college make it to graduation, but Lenfest said he has heard many, varying statistics. The only thing the numbers have in common is the fact that they are very low.

“I’ve heard a whole bunch of different information … I mean, that’s kind of the problem,” he said. “What are the statistics? I haven’t found anybody that can agree on what they are.”

The Immensitas program will not just to encourage more foster kids to pursue a college education by paying their expenses, but help identify just what the reality is for this demographic.