A new round of federal stimulus money is coming into the Philadelphia arts sector, to the tune of $1.4 million.

The National Endowment for the Arts is releasing $57,750,000 to 567 arts organizations across the country, the third round of funds from the American Rescue Plan.

In Philadelphia, grants ranging from $50,000 to $150,000 are going to 14 organizations. Of America’s largest cities, Philadelphia is receiving the 7th largest distribution.

One of the recipients is the Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts, a pro-bono law project that connects low-income artists and small arts organizations with a pool of more than 400 volunteer lawyers who can do a range of work, from consultation, to reviewing contracts, to legal representation. The PVLA will receive $100,000 from the NEA over a two-year period.

Originally founded in 1978, PVLA is now undergoing a transition: after operating for the last 10 years as part of the Arts and Business Council of the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, it is once again becoming an independent organization.

“As an independent organization we can really bring a very focused social justice lens to the work that we do,” said executive director Kenneth Metzner. “Being independent allows us the flexibility to try new ventures, new experiments and really ask ourselves: How can we best deliver the services for our often beleaguered arts clients?”

Metzner is the only full-time employee of the PVLA, which operates on an annual budget of about $150,000. He recently hired two “very part-time” employees and said the $100,000 NEA grant will go a long way toward helping the organization find its legs as a newly independent entity.

“It’s going to cover a lot of our operating costs, including our rent for the next two years and a significant amount of compensation toward these two amazing folks that we’ve just hired,” he said.