New N.J. law aims to help people with disabilities find and keep state jobs

The SAME program will need to find ways to “remove barriers to the application and hiring process, and create mechanisms to increase retention rates” for people with disabilities employed by the state, according to the law.

“I think it’s really important for us as a state to recognize that it’s an underserved population and to provide opportunity and job training and advancements for our most vulnerable residents,” Schepisi said.

Javier Robles is the chair of the New Jersey Disabilities COVID-19 Action Committee, and a professor at Rutgers University. He is also the director of the Center For Disability Sports, Health and Wellness and co-chair of the university’s diversity studies committee.

He supported the new law as it made its way through the Legislature.

“I think the fact that these lawmakers got together in the Assembly and Senate and actually decided to do something about an issue that is constantly plaguing … the disability community is amazing,” Robles said.

Robles said people with disabilities have long faced employment and other challenges that were only exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. For example, many people could no longer receive personal care assistance because they “didn’t want to leave the house” or they were “scared to have someone in their house,” he said. Robles said people also had issues using government-issued benefits like SNAP for online services like food delivery.

According to a 2018 report, the employment rate for non-institutionalized working-age adults with disabilities in New Jersey was just 37.7%.

In 2020, the national employment rate for adults with disabilities dropped to 17.9%.

Nearly 10% of people in New Jersey live with a disability.

Robles said there are several barriers to employment for people with disabilities who want to work — including a lack of accessible public transit options in several parts of the state, particularly in South Jersey, and hurdles to obtaining a comprehensive education.