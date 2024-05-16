From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, officials suspended the annual re-enrollment for the state’s Medicaid program. But when the public health emergency ended last spring, New Jersey began a mandatory Medicaid eligibility review for its more than 2 milllion beneficiaries.

The bulk of those reviews have been completed, but more than 200,000 New Jersey residents, many of them Latino, have not even started the process. State health officials are concerned.

By the beginning of March, 454,833 NJ FamilyCare members had successfully re-enrolled in the program, 240,870 individuals were automatically renewed (including those with special needs and foster children), 620,952 people are currently waiting to find out if they will be renewed and 221,130 members have not yet started the process.

State officials said 473,050 previously covered individuals have been denied coverage because they may have not met salary eligibility requirements, or because they may have gotten new health insurance through a new job.

Officials believe a significant number of people may have either gotten other insurance or moved out of state.