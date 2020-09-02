The sound of weights clanging, runners on treadmills and motivating bass-thumping music is once again being heard in gyms across the Garden State.

As ordered by Gov. Phil Murphy, gyms and fitness centers were allowed to reopen Tuesday after being closed for more than five months to help control the spread of COVID-19. Protocols under an exhaustive executive order include capacity being limited to 25%, equipment placed six feet apart and masks worn at all times.

When the executive order was officially issued Aug. 27, Tenacity Fitness in Hainesport, Burlington County, was about a month into making preparations for how they would reopen. After a few adjustments, they were ready to open. Steven Schaff, one of the managing directors of the gym, said they were excited to get the doors open.

“Not surprising, a lot of our regulars have been chomping at the bit to get in here,” he said. “We also had some new people too which was great.”

Schaaf said he wants to get the gym back to where it was before March 17 while staying within the guidelines. The months that the gym was closed were tough, but support from members kept things going.

“Our members were incredibly supportive. We had a lot of people pay us just to support us because they know we’re a small business,” Schaaf said. “Even the members that couldn’t afford to pay us, they sent a lot of well wishes and were there for us emotionally.”