A Philly school flunked students during the pandemic, then charged for summer school

For Donna Lachman’s family, last school year ended with a barrage of setbacks — both personal and academic.

Lachman’s mother died of COVID-19 shortly after her 62nd birthday and then Lachman, a chef at a retirement home, contracted the illness herself, knocking her out of work for nearly two months.

In class, her son Marcus struggled, Lachman said. His school, New Foundations Charter School in Northeast Philadelphia, went virtual in mid-March. He didn’t handle the adjustment well, something his mother attributes to his learning disability.

“Honestly, I would say March 12 was like his last day of school,” Lachman said.

Unlike Philadelphia’s public school system, New Foundations Charter decided to treat the end of the last school year as it would any other semester. Students received grades for their work, and suffered the standard consequences if they didn’t do that work well. Marcus fell into the latter category.

“His grades were good until they started the virtual,” said Lachman, who lives in Northeast Philadelphia.

After the semester ended, New Foundations asked Marcus to retake courses in history, math and science over the summer. Those classes, the school explained, would take place online and would cost Lachman between $115 and $155 dollars a course.

Lachman refused to pay.

“I said if he couldn’t do virtual the last four months of school, what makes you think he can do virtual summer school?” she said.

Now Marcus, 16, may have to repeat ninth grade, Lachman said.

The Lachman family’s saga highlights a pivotal question schools faced last spring and will continue to face this fall: How can schools keep students on track, while also acknowledging, and accounting for the enormous difficulties many kids confront during this global pandemic?

New Foundations said it needed to maintain high standards and incentivize students to stay on track — or else risk losing them to months of academic inertia. Many families say they’re being punished for circumstances beyond their control — and then charged money to catch their kids up.

“It really upset me — not only for him, but all the kids that had to go through it,” said Kathy Reikow, whose grandson had to retake a language course over the summer.