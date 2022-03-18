A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to create a new state fund for people who can’t afford basic home repairs or weatherization.

Introduced earlier this month, the Whole-Home Repairs Act would provide eligible residents with grants of up to $50,000. Small landlords could apply for the same amount in the form of a forgivable loan.

The bipartisan legislation also calls for workforce training, as well as support staff who can help participants coordinate their repairs. For example, a leaky roof needs to be fixed before a home can be weatherized.

“Everyone wants to be able to support people in maintaining the most affordable home that they have, which is the home they already live in,” said state Sen. Nikil Saval, who introduced the measure.