Ezeugwu, who will soon have 15 employees, attributes some of his success to the renewed racial justice movement that took root in 2020. “I think when everything was happening with Black Lives Matter, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, it kind of shook everyone to realize we need to do better by the humans in our society,” he said.

Ezeugwu came up with Whose Your Landlord while he was studying entrepreneurship and innovation management at Temple. He wanted a way to help his fellow students find quality apartments with quality property owners. This after learning about the experiences they had while living in and around the university’s campus in North Philly.

Some had good things to say about their landlord. But others had less stellar stories, including ones involving black mold and infestations.

Either way, Ezeugwu thought people had a right to know.

“We genuinely feel if we can put humanity at the heart of housing, it will change the relationship between residents and home providers forever, and that’s our goal,” he said.