$36 million federal grant to help reduce homelessness in Philadelphia

Another 218 transitional and safe haven units will also be funded through the grant, providing support for young people ages 18 to 24 and young parents.

“This award is another example of our community coming together to improve opportunities for people experiencing homelessness. Homeless services are, by definition — and deliberately — antiracist,” Liz Hersh, director of the city’s Office of Homeless Services, said Friday in announcing the federal grant. “People who are housed have the basic necessary foundation for health, education, wealth, employment, family, and community. They help reverse the predictive power of race in our community.”

The funding includes $578,638 to help the city launch a new rapid-rehousing program called “New Day Home.”

The program will be run by the Salvation Army to provide a safe place for survivors of human trafficking.