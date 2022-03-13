The City of Philadelphia celebrated the success of its rental assistance program this week at City Hall. The event brought together city, state and federal officials to highlight how the program helped people survive the pandemic.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said he wants to devote more money to the program, which helps divert people out of the eviction court system and offers grants to help tenants and landlords come to a compromise.

Hundreds of millions of dollars has already been provided for rent relief, allowing unemployed workers and those behind on their payments to catch up on their back rent, Wolf said. He’s calling on the state legislature to add more of the remaining federal funds to the rent relief programs so they can restart the program to help people still struggling to survive and keep their homes and apartments.