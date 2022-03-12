President Joe Biden’s visit to Philadelphia Friday to speak at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference drew dozens of protesters, who say the President has not delivered on immigration reform.

One of Biden’s campaign promises was to create a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants living in the U.S., but that effort has hit roadblocks. Democrats tried to include more limited immigration reform measures in the Build Back Better legislation, but that has also stalled.

“President Biden, over a year has passed since your inauguration in 2021. For so many Pennsylvanians, it was a time of high hopes because of your promises for a more humane immigration system,” said Mel Lee, executive director of Woori Center, at Friday’s rally. “But President Biden, during your time in office so far, you have failed us on nearly every front.”