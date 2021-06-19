New Jersey has exceeded its goal of vaccinating 4.7 million people by the end of June – 12 days early.

Gov. Phil Murphy marked the occasion by visiting University Hospital in Newark, where the first COVID-19 vaccine dose was administered 185 days ago. Murphy said that he and other officials decided on that goal as the Pfizer vaccine was coming to the state.

“That was not only an extremely aggressive goal for ourselves, but it was one of the most aggressive in the country,” he said.

The goal represented 70% of the adult population in the Garden State. A key metric to reach herd immunity from the coronavirus. Many scientists have estimated between 70% and 85% of people immune to COVID-19 – naturally or with a vaccination – is needed to reach that status.

Murphy credited state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli with overseeing the state’s vaccination program, praising her leadership in reaching the milestone.

“We announced our vaccination program on October 26, 2020 and by then Judy and her team have already been engaged in this effort for months,” he said.

In recognition of her efforts, Murphy announced that the new Health Department building in Trenton will be named the Judith M. Persichilli Building in her honor. Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin will be sponsoring legislation in the Legislature to make the change.