Among those who came to the fair to get her shot was Penns Grove Mayor LaDaena Thomas. She decided to get the Pfizer vaccine after reading over materials and making a call to her doctor.

Thomas said she didn’t get the vaccine sooner because of her busy schedule, and she wanted to take time to do her own research about the available vaccines.

“You hear things in the news and sometimes those things can frighten people and discourage people from getting the shot,” said Thomas, who did not elaborate on her specific concerns, though many people have expressed fears about the potential side effects, or the safety of taking the vaccine if they are pregnant or lactating, among others.

While health officials continue to spread the word that the vaccines are safe, for many people it comes down to seeing how others around them respond after getting vaccinated.

“I know a lot of people who have gotten Moderna, I know a lot of people who have gotten Pfizer, and I know some people who have gotten Johnson and Johnson and they’re fine,” Thomas said.

Thomas was among 27 people who received shots on Wednesday. At a fair the previous week at the Woodstown-Reliance Fire Company, 26 people were inoculated.

“It is a big number at this point of the game,” said June Siebert, director of health and human services for Salem County. “Every county is really struggling to get people at this time.”

Once she receives her second shot, Thomas, who is Black, will be among a small number of residents of color who have been fully vaccinated in Salem County.