New Jersey’s top health official says there’s now one more reason for residents who haven’t gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 to reconsider that decision: The CDC has upgraded the B.1.617.2 mutation of COVID-19 to a variant of concern.

Previously a “variant of interest,” this strain of the coronavirus — also called the Delta variant — has already been found in 66 countries, including the U.S.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said this strain has had an increased presence in New Jersey over the past four weeks, but remains a minority, holding at 5% of all sequenced strains.

“Initial evidence suggests that this variant is more transmissible compared with other variants … However, vaccines authorized for use in the United States have been reported to be effective against the B.1.617.2 variant, as well as other variants,” said the commissioner.