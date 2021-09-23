N.J. coronavirus update: Pandemic continues to impact ‘strong start’ to new school year

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The new school year in New Jersey is off to a strong start, according to Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, the state’s acting education commissioner.

She gave a report Wednesday on the status of schools as they opened for full-time, in-person learning for the first time since the pandemic began.

“While our school systems rode forward out of the pandemic, prioritized the return to full-time, in-person learning for all school districts and charter and renaissance schools,” she said, “we must recognize that COVID-19 continues to impact how students learn and educators teach.”