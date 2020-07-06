My doctor is back in the office. Is it safe to reschedule my appointment?

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Adrienne Saddington had several doctors’ appointments scheduled in March, around the time coronavirus fears first led to nationwide stay-at-home-orders.

Saddington, who has pulmonary hypertension, must see a specialist every four months. But because she faced serious health consequences if she contracted the virus, she moved her appointments to June.

As those June dates got closer, though, she was still anxious about her primary care, rheumatology and pulmonology appointments, and a scheduled echocardiogram.

“I was very concerned. I have so many conditions: I am on 24-hour oxygen, I have an autoimmune disease, I have pulmonary hypertension,” said Saddington, who lives in Northeast Philadelphia. “I’m one of the people in the group that would be susceptible for the virus, so I wanted to stay indoors, and I didn’t want to go to a hospital setting or doctor’s office.”

After her doctors reassured her they were taking precautions to keep her safe, Saddington decided it was in her best interest to take care of her health.

Not every patient is taking that chance, however. Doctors in the region say they’re worried about the consequences of postponing appointments for several months.

“We were very concerned that patients were not getting the routine health care that they needed, and there are so many chronic diseases that need to be evaluated by the doctor on a regular basis. Those include hypertension, diabetes, COPD, anyone with long-term rheumatological problems, and of course, the routine cancer screening — mammograms, pap smears, prostate exams, skin checks. And folks were very reluctant to come to the doctor,” said Lawrence John, president of the Pennsylvania Medical Society and a family doctor in Pittsburgh.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, health systems worked to prioritize scheduling for only the most crucial appointments or procedures, striking a balance between caring for patients with serious conditions and protecting people from the virus.

But as hospitals and doctors’ offices resume their more normal routines, some patients continue to postpone their appointments. Doctors are encouraging patients to get those visits scheduled.

“I’m a big believer in telemedicine, and telemedicine can certainly accomplish a lot of things we need to do with patients, but it isn’t the same as seeing the patient face to face,” John said.

The most alarming statistics, health care professionals say, are the ones that show many people suffering heart attacks or strokes at home, rather than going to the emergency room.

And just last month, 1,100 participants in a survey conducted by the Society for Cardiac and Angiography and Intervention expressed views that they were avoiding hospitals even if they felt like they were having serious medical problems because they were worried about contracting COVID-19.

Noting surveys showing that 50% of Americans have skipped or postponed medical care, organizations like the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association have released public service announcements urging people to go to the ER when experiencing serious symptoms. Doctors also are urging their patients to not ignore serious symptoms.

“I had several patients who had a stroke and didn’t get to the emergency room in time to get it reversed. I had patients who had pneumonia, not related to COVID, who were reluctant to go to the emergency room and waited and extended their course. I had patients who had cellulitis on their feet who didn’t want to get to the hospital,” John said. “Eventually, these folks got admitted to the hospital, but their stays were extended. And had they come earlier, it would have been much more advantageous for them.”