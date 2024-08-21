From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Montgomery County is significantly expanding its public defender’s office to align with national staffing standards.

Pennsylvania’s third largest county is seeking to hire 15 new public defenders, an assistant chief of mental health, administrative support staff and a social worker.

“This effort was really to ensure that we properly staff our public defender’s office and ensure that we’re providing equitable, indigent defense to people in the community that need it,” Commissioner Jamila Winder said.

The American Bar Association and the National Center for State Courts published the National Public Defense Workload Study in September 2023, which exposed the widespread problem of excessive caseloads facing public defenders.

Paul Heaton, academic director of the Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice at the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Carey Law Center, serves as the chair of Montgomery County’s Public Defender Advisory Board. He published a report accessing caseloads at offices across the state.

He found 60 out of 66 Pennsylvania counties have staffing levels below constitutional norms. Montgomery County Chief Public Defender Christine Lora said attorneys in her office are swamped.

“From a client perspective, of course, you’re worried about unwieldy caseloads because you need your attorney to be focused on you,” Lora said.

Heavy caseloads can exacerbate staff burnout. She used the data to advocate for a staff augmentation. County leaders listened. Lora called it a “game-changer.”

“We work together as an office to make sure that we don’t have clients that are falling in between the cracks, but imagine how much easier that will be by reducing an individual attorney’s case loads,” Lora said.

Approximately 50 people in the Montgomery County Public Defender’s Office hold lawyer titles. The Montgomery County Salary Board, comprising the three first-term county commissioners and the county controller, voted unanimously Thursday to increase that number by 30%.

“This is one bold step in being innovative and putting our money where our mouth is to invoke real change — especially in communities that have historically been on the margins and can’t necessarily afford to pay for private legal counsel,” Winder said.