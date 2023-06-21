Keir Bradford-Grey, ex-chief public defender in Philly, to run for Pa. attorney general

Pennsylvania’s Democratic Party primary field for attorney general is filling up as the former head of Philadelphia’s public defense lawyers kicked off her campaign Wednesday for the state’s top law enforcement office.

If elected, Keir Bradford-Grey, 48, would become the first Black attorney general in Pennsylvania. She also would become the first attorney general whose legal experience was primarily as a public defender.

Before Bradford-Grey led the Defender Association of Philadelphia for five years, she was Montgomery County’s chief public defender — recruited in 2012 by Gov. Josh Shapiro, who at the time was about to become chair of the county’s three-member board.

During those years as a chief public defender, Bradford-Grey expanded her offices’ profiles to get involved in criminal justice reform, creating programs to try to help keep defendants out of jail and pushing for policy changes, such as fighting the use of cash bail for per-trial detention.