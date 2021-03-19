Philadelphia’s Chief Public Defender Keir Bradford-Grey announced her plans to step down this week. Her resignation is effective April 15.

She announced her departure in a letter to the office’s Board of Directors on March 15.

Bradford-Grey, a Boston native, started her legal career at the Defender Association of Philadelphia in 1999, and has been in the top position since 2015. Prior to her leadership role in Philly, she was the chief public defender in Montgomery County.

She’s leaving the association to become a partner at Center City law firm Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP, where she’ll run an executive leadership practice group advising businesses, educational organizations and nonprofits.

In her role, Bradford-Grey advocated for fixing racial disparities in the criminal justice system, along with pushing to reduce the city’s jail population — both through a transformative justice lens.

More recently, she led the association as they worked to free incarcerated individuals in city jails under emergency motions due to the coronavirus, which spread rampantly in prisons and jails across the country.